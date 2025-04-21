Pakistan’s salt exports to China rise 40% amid stronger trade ties

Pakistan’s salt exports to China witnessed a significant 40% increase in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC). From January to March, Pakistan exported over 13.64 million kilograms of salt worth $1.83 million — up from $1.30 million during the same period in 2024.

The sharp uptick is being hailed as a sign of deepening trade cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and China’s rising demand for high-quality industrial and edible salt.

Ghulam Qadir, Trade and Investment Counsellor at Pakistan’s Embassy in Beijing, stated that Pakistan’s salt was exported under three main categories: edible salt, pure sodium chloride, and other salt variants.

Industry analysts credit the rise to improved logistics, competitive pricing, and stricter quality controls implemented by Pakistani exporters. These improvements have made Pakistan a more attractive and reliable supplier in the Chinese market.

China’s increasing consumption of salt in sectors like chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing has further fueled demand. Pakistan’s diverse salt offerings are well-suited to meet these needs.

A senior official from the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) described the development as a “positive indicator” of Pakistan’s growing capacity to meet international demand and diversify its export portfolio. “This surge is a testament to Pakistan’s expanding capacity to meet international market demands, and a positive sign for diversifying our exports to China,” the official said.

The boost in salt exports reinforces Pakistan’s role in regional trade and economic integration. It also underscores the success of policy efforts to enhance export quality and align with the evolving demands of China’s industrial landscape.