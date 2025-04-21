PSX kicks off week on a bullish note, KSE100 surges by over 1,000 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week on a strong footing, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging 1,067.79 points, or 0.91%, to close at 118,383.38 on Monday. The index maintained positive momentum throughout the session, touching an intra-day high of 118,827.47.

Brokerage house Topline Securities credited the rally to upbeat corporate earnings, which spurred investor enthusiasm and broad-based buying across key sectors. “Among the session’s highlights were the robust quarterly results of Meezan Bank Limited (MEBL) and Sazgar Engineering Works (SAZEW), both of which exceeded expectations and stood out as top performers,” it said.

Heavyweights including MEBL, MCB, UBL, SNGP, and HUBC collectively added 827 points to the index, underlining their significant influence on market trajectory.

The upward trend extended gains from Friday, when the KSE-100 had advanced 414 points.

Market activity also picked up pace, with trading volume on the all-share index rising to 672.44 million shares from 425.12 million in the prior session. The value of traded shares climbed to Rs36.42 billion compared to Rs34.49 billion previously.

Cnergyico PK led the volume chart with 103.03 million shares, followed by Power Cement (62.59 million) and Bank of Punjab (42.59 million).

Meanwhile, on the currency front, the rupee edged lower against the US dollar, depreciating 0.05% to close at 280.87 in the inter-bank market, down Re0.15 from the previous close.

On the global front, sentiment remained shaky as US stock futures declined and Asian markets retreated. Concerns over trade tariffs and renewed pressure on the Federal Reserve by US President Donald Trump dampened investor appetite, with gold prices hitting fresh highs. S&P 500 futures fell 0.64%, Nasdaq futures eased 0.53%, and Japan’s Nikkei shed 1%, while South Korea’s benchmark index was flat.

Of the 452 companies traded on the PSX Monday, 252 registered gains, 158 declined, and 41 remained unchanged.