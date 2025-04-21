Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sazgar Engineering boosts four-wheeler expansion to Rs11.5bn, revises NEV launch timeline

Sazgar triples expansion cost, delays NEV rollout to 2026

By Monitoring Desk

Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (PSX: SAZEW) has significantly revised its four-wheeler expansion strategy, increasing the project cost to Rs11.5 billion — more than double the previous estimate of Rs4.5 billion — and pushing the rollout of its locally assembled New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) to March 2026.

The development was announced in a stock exchange filing on Monday alongside the company’s financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

According to the notice, the revised expansion blueprint includes the enlargement of the existing paint shop, construction of new warehousing facilities, and installation of a 5.7-megawatt solar power system. It also encompasses the construction and installation of new manufacturing and assembly infrastructure for NEVs, subject to regulatory approvals.

The company plans to fully finance the expansion through internal cash generation, reflecting strong operational performance.

Sazgar had initially planned the NEV rollout for December 2025. The revised timeline now targets a launch before the end of March 2026 for its CKD (Completely Knocked Down) models.

The NEV category includes hybrid, fuel cell, and battery electric vehicles that offer alternatives to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. Sazgar first unveiled its NEV assembly ambitions in September 2024, followed by a Rs1.54 billion land acquisition plan disclosed in November to support future business needs.

Previous article
PSX kicks off week on a bullish note, KSE100 surges by over 1,000 points
Next article
Fatima Fertilizer renews Rs5bn finance facility for Reliance Commodities
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.