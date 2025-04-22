BOP posts 6% rise in Q1 profit, achieves record cash dividend

KARACHI: The Bank of Punjab (BOP) reported a 6% year-on-year increase in its profit-after-tax (PAT), reaching Rs1.79 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to Rs1.69 billion in the same period last year, according to its consolidated results disclosed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Re0.53 for the quarter, up from Re0.50 in the previous year. The bank also announced a record cash dividend, accompanying its highest-ever quarterly profitability.

The growth was driven primarily by a 75% surge in net interest income, which rose to Rs15.05 billion from Rs8.58 billion a year earlier. Foreign exchange income also contributed significantly, increasing to Rs577.06 million from Rs207.50 million. Overall, BOP’s total income grew by 60% to Rs19.56 billion.

The Bank of Punjab (BOP) is a public sector bank headquartered in Lahore and operates under the jurisdiction of the Government of Punjab. It offers a wide range of retail and corporate banking services across Pakistan. The bank has expanded rapidly in recent years, with a growing footprint of over 700 branches nationwide.