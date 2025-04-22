Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

China warns South Korean companies over exporting products with rare earth minerals to U.S. defense firms

Beijing's letters to South Korean firms highlight the risk of sanctions if export restrictions on key materials are violated.

By Reuters

China has reportedly asked South Korean companies to refrain from exporting products that contain rare earth minerals sourced from China to U.S. defense companies. According to a report by the Korea Economic Daily, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce issued letters to South Korean firms involved in manufacturing power transformers, batteries, displays, electric vehicles, aerospace, and medical equipment—all of which rely on these critical materials. The letters warned that companies could face sanctions if they violate these export restrictions.

Earlier this month, China imposed export controls on rare earth elements as part of its broader retaliatory measures against U.S. tariffs, reducing the supply of these essential materials used in a wide range of products, including weapons, electronics, and consumer goods.

Previous article
IMF lowers Saudi Arabia’s 2025 GDP growth forecast amid global oil market pressures
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan and China to boost space cooperation with focus on satellite...

Prime Minister Sharif highlights Pakistan’s commitment to space technology, as China’s Galaxy Space explores investment and joint ventures in the sector.

Google rejects OpenAI’s request to access search API, ChatGPT exec tells antitrust trial

Vietnam clamps down on fraud on US exports, document shows

Dollar remains weak amid Fed concerns and trade tensions

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.