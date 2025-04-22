Sign inSubscribe
Edible oil imports surge by $1.1 billion in nine months of FY25

Soyabean and palm oil imports rise significantly, while overall food imports show a decline

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in imports of edible oils during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, with soyabean oil imports rising by 116.37% and palm oil imports by 23.42%, compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. 

From July to March 2024-25, the country imported 237,655 metric tons of soyabean oil, valued at $251.137 million, a sharp increase from the 107,705 metric tons worth $116.070 million imported during the same period last year. This surge in soyabean oil imports reflects a growing demand for edible oil in the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan spent $2.572 billion on importing palm oil, meeting the local demand for edible oil, compared to $2.084 billion spent during the same period last year. Over 2.489 million tons of palm oil were imported, marking an increase of 23.24% compared to 2.263 million tons imported in the previous year.

Despite this rise in edible oil imports, the overall food group imports during the first nine months of FY25 showed a slight decrease of 2.74%, dropping from $6.290 billion to $6.118 billion compared to the previous year.

On the export front, food group exports from Pakistan saw a modest growth of 1.62% during the same period. Food exports totaled $5.749 billion in the first nine months of FY25, up from $5.658 billion in the corresponding period of the last year.

