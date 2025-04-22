FBR’s IRS system wrongly marks taxpayers as “non-active” despite extended filing deadlines

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) Integrated Revenue System (IRS) is causing significant distress among taxpayers by erroneously labeling them as “non-active” despite the recent extension of sales tax return filing deadlines for February and March 2025.

This has led to a wave of confusion and concerns within the business community, many of whom are facing unnecessary complications due to this glitch.

According to reports, the issue stems from a series of recent changes in the sales tax filing system, which have added complexity to an already cumbersome process. As a result, the FBR extended the filing deadlines to allow businesses more time to comply.

However, the system’s failure to reflect the correct status of taxpayers, particularly those who missed filing their returns for two consecutive periods, has intensified the problem.

The FBR’s system is facing increasing scrutiny as these issues continue to disrupt the tax filing process, and the business community has urged the authorities to take corrective action to alleviate the challenges and ensure smooth compliance.