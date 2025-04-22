Hyundai Nishat launches fourth-generation Tucson Hybrid in Pakistan

Hyundai Nishat has officially launched the fourth-generation Tucson Hybrid in Pakistan, positioning it as a formidable contender against the fifth-generation Kia Sportage Hybrid and Haval PHEV.

The latest launch comes with a comprehensive reveal of the SUV’s specifications, offering detailed insights into its design, performance, and safety features.

The Tucson Hybrid exhibits a modern design language and spacious dimensions, measuring 4640 mm in length, 1865 mm in width, and 1665 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2755 mm and a ground clearance of 181 mm. These dimensions promise a balanced and comfortable driving experience across various terrains.

Under the hood, the SUV is powered by a 1.6L Smartstream G1.6 T-GDi HEV engine, a 4-cylinder in-line unit capable of generating 178 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 265 Nm of torque between 1500 and 4500 rpm. This engine is paired with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (PMSM) producing 47.7 kW and 264 Nm of torque.

Combined, the powertrain delivers an impressive total output of 232 horsepower and 367 Nm of torque. A 270-volt lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 1.49 kWh and a 64 kW power output supports the hybrid system.

The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed automatic gearbox, with both all-wheel and front-wheel drive options available depending on the variant.

The vehicle offers enhanced driving adaptability through multiple terrain modes—Snow, Mud, and Sand—exclusively in the AWD variant, while drive modes such as Eco, Sport, Smart, and Baby are accessible across all variants.

The exterior styling includes a dark chrome coated front grille, Parametric Jewel Hidden Signature DRLs, LED rear combination lamps, and 2-tone bumpers. Depending on the variant, customers get either 19-inch (AWD) or 18-inch (FWD) alloy wheels.

Additional features include a panoramic sunroof, shark fin antenna, electric side mirrors, and roof rails.

Inside, the Tucson Hybrid features a high-tech cabin equipped with a dual 12.3-inch TFT LCD display, a head-up display (available in the AWD variant), dual-zone climate control, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The interior also boasts leather seats, ventilated and heated front seats, an 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and a smart key system with push start.

Higher variants come with advanced amenities such as a 360-degree camera, fingerprint recognition for engine start, memory seats, and a powered smart tailgate.

On the safety front, the Tucson Hybrid is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems. These include Blind Spot Detection, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, and Safe Exit Assist.

Other notable safety technologies include Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Emergency Stop Signal, Rear Occupant Alert, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist, and a Surround View Monitor Camera system.