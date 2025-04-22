Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

IMF lowers Saudi Arabia’s 2025 GDP growth forecast amid global oil market pressures

Cites slower oil recovery and regional challenges for growth downgrade

By Reuters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) downgraded its forecast for Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth in 2025, reducing it to 3%, down from an earlier estimate of 3.3%. This revision reflects ongoing challenges for oil-dependent economies, with the IMF also adjusting its growth projection for the broader Middle East and Central Asia region to 3% for this year, down from a previous forecast of 3.6%.

The IMF cites a slower-than-expected recovery in oil production, regional conflicts, and delays in structural reforms as key reasons behind the lowered growth expectations. Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, had been hoping for a strong economic rebound in 2025, with a 4.4% growth forecast in an October Reuters poll. However, weak oil prices, market volatility, and global uncertainties are now putting a damper on this outlook, even as the kingdom works to diversify its economy beyond oil.

Despite these challenges, Gulf oil exporters, including Saudi Arabia, are seen as relatively resilient to oil market fluctuations due to their higher reserves, lower debt, and ongoing economic diversification efforts. In March, S&P upgraded Saudi Arabia’s long-term sovereign credit rating to ‘A+’, citing the country’s solid economic foundations and progress under its Vision 2030 plan. However, the rating agency warned that a drop in oil revenues could lead to increased fiscal deficits and delays in key infrastructure projects.

 

Previous article
No official figures for KP budget 2025-26, Aslam criticizes Punjab’s wheat crisis management
Next article
China warns South Korean companies over exporting products with rare earth minerals to U.S. defense firms
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Pakistan and China to boost space cooperation with focus on satellite...

Prime Minister Sharif highlights Pakistan’s commitment to space technology, as China’s Galaxy Space explores investment and joint ventures in the sector.

Google rejects OpenAI’s request to access search API, ChatGPT exec tells antitrust trial

Vietnam clamps down on fraud on US exports, document shows

Dollar remains weak amid Fed concerns and trade tensions

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.