Mercedes-Benz unveils Vision V electric luxury van series

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new all-electric luxury van series, the “Vision V,” positioning it as a high-end private lounge on wheels, with some models slated for production in China.

The debut took place on Tuesday ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, as the German automaker aims to carve out a fresh niche in the premium electric vehicle market.

Equipped with foldable lounge chairs that convert into beds and expansive screens designed to transform the interior into a private cinema or karaoke space, the Vision V targets affluent customers seeking high-end mobility solutions with comfort and entertainment at the core.

“Today we want to give you a good look at our vision of a private lounge on wheels,” said CEO Ola Källenius at the unveiling. “We are convinced there is enormous potential in China and around the world for a new segment like this.” He added that the production model will closely mirror the concept version shown.

The launch comes at a time when Mercedes-Benz, like many other foreign automakers, is grappling with declining sales in China due to fierce competition from domestic electric vehicle makers and a broader economic slowdown dampening consumer demand. The company reported a 7% drop in its China car sales last year, with a further 10% decline in the first quarter of this year. Van sales were even more heavily impacted, falling 20% in 2024 and plunging 39% in the first three months of 2025.

With the Vision V, Mercedes-Benz is banking on innovation and luxury to regain momentum in the world’s largest EV market.