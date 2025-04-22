Pakistan appoints 28 new trade and investment officers in foreign missions 

The government has appointed 28 new Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) to represent Pakistan in foreign missions, aiming to strengthen the country’s global economic presence.

According to media reports, the officers, selected through a merit-based process, will receive pre-departure training at the Pakistan Institute of Trade and Development (PITAD) in Islamabad before their postings.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, addressing the launch of the training session, emphasised that this new approach signals a shift in the role of TIOs from ceremonial duties to active contributors in Pakistan’s economic diplomacy.

The commerce minister explained that the performance of these officers will be measured by clear and established criteria, focusing on driving trade and investment, rather than traditional diplomatic functions.

Minister Kamal urged the new officers to promote Pakistan as a dynamic economic entity, highlighting the country’s key exports like mangoes, basmati rice, and high-quality soccer balls.

He also stressed the importance of adapting to the changing global economic environment, encouraging TIOs to explore trilateral cooperation models and to embrace the new economic order with creativity and agility.

Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul echoed this message, emphasizing that the traditional focus on political diplomacy is diminishing, with trade and investment now taking precedence in shaping global power dynamics.

He called on the officers to actively engage with chambers of commerce and multinational businesses to boost Pakistan’s economic profile, particularly as the country faces challenges like rising imports and dwindling exports.

This new chapter in Pakistan’s approach to global trade and investment reflects the government’s commitment to economic diplomacy, positioning the TIOs as key players in driving Pakistan’s economic growth and fostering international collaborations.