Pakistan, UAE strengthen ties with new agreements on trade, investment, and cultural cooperation

In a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed two agreements and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing cooperation across various sectors, including trade, culture, and business.

The agreements were signed following a meeting between UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Pakistani officials, including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah was in Pakistan for a two-day visit, during which the parties discussed expanding cooperation in various fields.

The signed agreements include the establishment of a Joint Consular Affairs Committee and an agreement to enhance cultural exchange. The MoU will establish a UAE-Pakistan Joint Business Council, which is expected to stimulate economic and trade relations between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah, during the discussions, emphasized the importance of fostering business and people-to-people connections to support mutual growth. He proposed that a high-level trade delegation from Pakistan visit the UAE to explore further opportunities in various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, education, and tourism.

During his visit, Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Pakistan, pointing to the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties between the two nations. He expressed hope for more collaborative projects that would benefit both countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also met with Sheikh Abdullah, expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to expand its relationship with the UAE, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, and energy. He highlighted the significant contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, with over 1.8 million Pakistanis living there, and acknowledged the UAE’s support in various sectors.

Discussions also focused on improving trade, enhancing the UAE’s role as Pakistan’s third-largest trading partner, and expanding collaboration in areas such as banking, infrastructure, and mining.

This visit follows a similar one by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in February, which resulted in the signing of five agreements aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation. The UAE remains a key partner for Pakistan, with substantial investments and trade ties supporting both economies.

The new MoUs and agreements are seen as a step forward in further strengthening the partnership between the two nations, with a focus on leveraging their strategic, cultural, and economic relations.