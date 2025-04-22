Sign inSubscribe
PSX ends flat amid cautious global cues despite earnings boost

Corporate earnings support index as investors eye IMF meetings

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) ended a range-bound session almost unchanged on Tuesday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index closed with a marginal gain of 46.97 points, or 0.04%, to settle at 118,430.35.

Investor sentiment received a lift from corporate earnings announcements, but overall market activity remained subdued amid cautious trends in global markets, brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market commentary.

The session saw the index oscillate between gains and losses before closing flat. Topline noted that key support came from stocks such as Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC), Engro Corporation (ENGROH), Habib Metropolitan Bank (HMB), AGP Limited (AGP), and Atlas Honda (ATLH), which collectively added 733 points to the index.

The lackluster close followed a strong start to the trading week on Monday, when the KSE-100 Index had surged over 1,000 points.

Meanwhile, macroeconomic sentiment remained anchored by ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, during the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings 2025, met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continuing economic reforms, the Finance Division said.

The meetings come in the wake of the staff-level agreement on a new USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) reached in July 2024 and subsequently approved by the IMF Executive Board in September.

