Turkey adopts proactive economic strategy amid global trade tensions

Ankara pledges active policy shifts to shield local markets from global trade fallout

By Monitoring Desk

In response to escalating global trade disputes, Turkey has announced a shift towards a more dynamic approach in managing its economy. Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz emphasized that passive, “autopilot” economic policies are inadequate in the current climate of uncertainty. He highlighted concerns that countries losing access to the U.S. market, particularly China, might redirect surplus goods to Turkey, potentially impacting the local market.

Trade Minister Omer Bolat reinforced this stance, stating that Turkey will actively defend its market position and will not permit it to be used as a dumping ground for excess goods from other nations. Both officials affirmed Turkey’s commitment to utilizing international trade regulations to safeguard its economic interests.

