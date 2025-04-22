Uncertainty looms for over 100,000 regularised govt employees as cases are referred to FPSC

The future of over 100,000 government employees, including more than 34,000 in grade 16 or above, is uncertain after the Establishment Division referred their regularisation cases to the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

According to a news report, the issue was raised at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Health, where members voiced their concerns over the far-reaching implications of the Establishment Division’s memorandum.

The affected employees include medical professionals who have served during national emergencies, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s fight against terrorism. Teachers, professors, engineers, and other qualified professionals are also among those at risk.

These employees, initially hired on a contract basis in various ministries and departments, were later regularized by the Cabinet Committee on Regularization under the previous government and have since completed a significant portion of their service.

The directive, issued by the Establishment Division on March 19, 2025, states that the cases of regularised employees should now be referred to the FPSC, which will review their employment status.

As per the report, the new order, stemming from an interpretation of the Supreme Court’s ruling, has sparked widespread concerns, especially among employees in ministries not directly involved in the court case.

Many of the affected employees, who have served for over two decades, argue that the Supreme Court’s decision should not be applied retroactively, especially to those not part of the original petition. They highlight the legal ambiguity of the directive and its potential to disrupt their careers. According to them, being referred to the FPSC for new tests and interviews at this stage of their careers is effectively equivalent to termination.

The situation has prompted calls for intervention from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging him to take notice and issue directives that will protect the rights of long-serving government employees.

Federal Minister for Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema expressed a lack of knowledge about the details of the issue, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the matter.