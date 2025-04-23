Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Finance Ministry directs ministries to surrender unspent funds by April 30

Move aims to enhance fiscal responsibility by requiring all principal accounting officers to finalise their revised estimates for fiscal year 2025 and firm up budget proposals

By Monitoring Desk

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has directed all ministries, divisions, departments, and autonomous bodies to surrender any unspent or unused funds within 10 days. 

The new deadline, set for April 30, aims to enhance fiscal responsibility and efficiency by requiring all principal accounting officers (PAOs) to finalise their revised estimates for fiscal year 2025 and firm up budget proposals for the upcoming year.

In response to directives from the parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to improve fiscal prudence, MoF has set such an early deadline to encourage better budgeting practices.

This marks the first time MoF has set such an early deadline, moving it up by a month from the traditional end-of-May deadline. 

Previously, ministries had more clarity regarding their financing requirements for the final month of the fiscal year. 

The instruction applies to all allocations, including civil government running costs, employee-related expenditures (ERE), non-ERE, grants, subsidies, and development funds under the revised Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), which stands at Rs 1.1 trillion for FY25. 

This revised figure follows pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after parliament initially approved a PSDP worth Rs 1.4 trillion. 

The MoF also emphasized the need for ministries and institutions to update their PSDP to avoid future audit objections. 

Previous article
Oil prices rose over 1% after fresh Iran sanctions, inventory drops lifts prices
Next article
M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project to be included in PSDP for FY2025-26
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Tech

OpenAI expresses interest in buying Chrome if Google is forced to...

We believe having multiple partners, and in particular Google's API, would enable us to provide a better product to users, says ChatGPT product head

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman steps down as chairman of nuclear startup Oklo

M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project to be included in PSDP for FY2025-26

Oil prices rose over 1% after fresh Iran sanctions, inventory drops lifts prices

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.