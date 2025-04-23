Sign inSubscribe
Govt speeds up disbursement of federal development funds ahead of fiscal year-end

81% of revised PSDP funds issued as government rushes to meet targets

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: With the financial year 2024–25 drawing to a close, the government of Pakistan has expedited the release of funds for federal development projects, disbursing 81% of the revised Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) allocation so far.

According to official data, Rs424.19 billion have been spent under the federal PSDP between July 1, 2024, and April 15, 2025. A total of Rs889 billion has been approved for release out of the Rs1,100 billion budget, which was scaled down from an initial Rs1,400 billion in line with International Monetary Fund (IMF) performance benchmarks.

Parliamentarians’ schemes also saw significant disbursement, with Rs48 billion released from the Rs50 billion allocation, of which approximately Rs35 billion have already been utilised.

The ramped-up spending comes amid fiscal pressures and reform oversight tied to Pakistan’s ongoing engagement with the IMF. The government is working to accelerate project execution and improve development outcomes before the fiscal year ends on June 30.

