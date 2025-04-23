Sign inSubscribe
M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway project to be included in PSDP for FY2025-26

NA committee approves five-phase motorway project, reviews tolling issues and ongoing infrastructure developments

By Monitoring Desk

The Ministry of Communications has informed the Standing Committee of the National Assembly that the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway project will be included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26, with funding from international financial institutions. 

According to media reports, the project, set to be completed in five phases, will begin shortly, marking a significant development in the country’s road infrastructure.

During the National Assembly’s Standing Committee meeting, chaired by MNA Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, members reviewed the ministry’s responses to earlier recommendations, focusing on critical infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing national connectivity and road safety.

The committee received an update on the M-6 Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway, a key project for both strategic and economic growth. 

The discussion also covered concerns raised about the imposition of excessive tolls on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), following a report submitted by the National Highway Authority (NHA) in response to a notice from MNA Syed Waseem Hussain. 

The committee stressed the need for more transparent tolling practices and agreed that a follow-up visit would be made to develop viable solutions for these concerns.

Additionally, the ministry acknowledged the committee’s earlier request for including development schemes proposed by members, but explained that delays in feasibility report preparations prevented the submission of these schemes to the Ministry of Planning by the March 31 deadline. 

The committee chair directed the NHA to complete all necessary formalities within six months to ensure the schemes are considered in the next fiscal year.

The ministry also addressed concerns over reported fraud in the toll plaza tendering process. In response, NHA has introduced an e-bidding system and modified financial criteria to encourage more competitive bids. Furthermore, the committee urged the NHA to rehabilitate damaged toll plazas, particularly at Qazi Ahmed Plaza and four other sites, and to implement measures to ease congestion at toll points.

The ministry also updated the committee on the delay in the Ranipur-Moro project, where 53% of the work has been completed. The contractor has requested a six-month extension, which the NHA has approved, and the committee supported the extension, aiming to inaugurate the project in December 2025.

Finance Ministry directs ministries to surrender unspent funds by April 30
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman steps down as chairman of nuclear startup Oklo
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

