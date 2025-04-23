Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Pakistan diverts fifth LNG cargo to international market amidst domestic energy concerns

PLL redirected four LNG cargoes scheduled for February to May 2025 under a long-term agreement with ENI

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan has diverted its fifth LNG cargo, originally scheduled for delivery in June, to the international market, The News reported, citing sources in the Petroleum Division. 

This marks the continuation of a trend where Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) has already redirected four LNG cargoes—scheduled for February, March, April, and May 2025—under a long-term agreement with ENI, an Italian energy company. 

PLL and ENI signed a 15-year contract in 2017 under which ENI is bound to provide LNG cargo per month at 12.14% of Brent. 

The decision to divert these cargoes stems from a request made by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), which, in a letter to the federal government on January 21, 2025, asked for 11 LNG cargoes to be redirected to international markets during 2025. 

The move comes after the Power Division declined to increase the use of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) for power generation during the peak summer months of June, July, and August. This has prompted the government to release more LNG for export instead of meeting domestic power generation needs.

Earlier, on April 15, the diverted fourth LNG cargo from ENI to the international market, which was due in May. 

Qatar has already deferred the five LNG cargoes to 2026, which were to arrive in 2025 under the flexible clause of the 15-year contract.

