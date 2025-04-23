Pakistan’s agri exports hit by ongoing protests in Sindh, business leaders demand action

The ongoing protests against a controversial canal project on the Indus River have caused severe disruptions to Pakistan’s agricultural export sector.

Business leaders, including exporters and traders, are expressing deep concerns as key trade routes, particularly in Sindh, remain blocked due to sit-ins, affecting the transport of essential goods.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President, Jawed Bilwani, highlighted that the protests, which have resulted in road closures, are paralyzing transportation across Sindh and southern Punjab. This has had a direct impact on export-bound cargo, with significant delays affecting the movement of time-sensitive products, particularly perishable goods.

Bilwani emphasised that these blockages threaten to undermine Pakistan’s credibility in international markets, with goods like potatoes and fruits now at risk of spoiling due to lack of timely transportation and temperature control.

According to Bilwani, the road closures have left containers stranded at major locations like Rohri and Ali Wahan, disrupting both internal and export trade. He called on the government to facilitate dialogue with protesters while ensuring that the flow of commercial goods continues uninterrupted.

“The economic damage is already being felt,” Bilwani added, urging swift action to resolve the situation before it escalates further.

According to the Pakistan Fruits and Vegetables Exporters Association (PFVA), around 250 containers of potatoes have been stuck on roads in interior Sindh, with export markets in the Middle East and Far East facing delays.

The association warned that if the containers fail to reach the ports on time, export orders could be canceled, leading to significant financial losses.

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI), also raised alarms, requesting immediate intervention from the Sindh government. He urged authorities to implement an emergency corridor policy, allowing time-sensitive shipments to reach the ports without further delay.