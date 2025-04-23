Sign inSubscribe
PM forms committee to expand FBR’s performance evaluation model across federal ministries

High-level committee tasked with replicating the FBR’s performance management system across federal government, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and merit-based evaluation

By Monitoring Desk

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has set up a high-level committee to explore the implementation of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) new performance management system across all federal ministries and civil services, The News reported.  

The committee, chaired by the finance minister and comprising cabinet members, federal secretaries, the Auditor General of Pakistan, and human resource specialists from the corporate sector, has been asked to submit recommendations within 30 days.

The committee’s mandate includes reviewing the FBR’s existing performance evaluation model for officers in the Customs and Inland Revenue services. This system, which replaced the controversial Annual Confidential Report (ACR) system, emphasizes merit-based assessments and introduces a more transparent, graded evaluation system for officers.

According to the report, the committee will assess the adaptability of this model for other government departments, focusing on its scalability, applicability across different organizational structures, and identifying the legal and administrative changes required for its widespread adoption. It will also work on creating standardized evaluation templates, feedback mechanisms, and performance indicators to ensure objectivity and transparency.

The committee’s task also involves recommending the digital platforms and safeguards needed for a successful, confidential 360-degree evaluation model. A phased rollout plan will be developed, including pilot testing in selected ministries, with a timeline for full-scale implementation.

The new performance system within FBR marks a departure from the past, where nearly all officers were rated highly regardless of actual performance. Under the new regime, officers are evaluated on a scale from “A” to “E,” with only 40 percent of officers receiving top ratings. This system is designed to reward high performers with merit-based financial incentives and to foster greater accountability and integrity within the public service.

