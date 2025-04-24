Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Toyota posts record overseas sales in March ahead of U.S. tariffs

Toyota sells 814,105 vehicles outside Japan in March, representing a 6.7% increase compared to the same month last year

By Monitoring Desk

Toyota Motor Corp. reported record-high overseas vehicle sales for the month of March, driven largely by a surge in North American demand ahead of new U.S. import tariffs that came into effect in early April.

The Japanese automaker sold 814,105 vehicles outside Japan in March, representing a 6.7% increase compared to the same month last year. North America led the gains with a 6.8% rise in sales, buoyed by strong consumer demand and accelerated purchases in anticipation of tariff-related price hikes.

Global production also rose sharply, with Toyota recording a 9.1% year-on-year increase in output for March. Total production reached 880,476 vehicles during the month, marking the third consecutive month of growth. These figures include vehicles produced under Toyota’s premium Lexus brand.

