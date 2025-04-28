Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

DHL to resume shipments over $800 to U.S. after talks with authorities

Talks with U.S. authorities and regulatory adjustments allowed the company to lift the suspension and resume services, says DHL

By Monitoring Desk
DHL

DHL Express, a division of Germany’s Deutsche Post, announced on Monday that it will resume global business-to-consumer shipments valued at over $800 to individuals in the United States.

The decision follows what the company described as a “constructive dialogue” with U.S. authorities.

The company had temporarily halted these shipments on April 21, citing new U.S. customs regulations that lowered the threshold for formal entry processing from $2,500 to $800, effective April 5.

In a statement, DHL said that discussions with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Commerce, along with adjustments to customs regulations, enabled the company to lift the suspension and resume services.

