FFC posts 39% increase in consolidated profit for first quarter 2025

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) announced a strong financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, posting a 39% increase in consolidated profit after tax, driven by improved standalone operations and contributions from subsidiaries and associated companies.

In a meeting held on Monday, FFC’s Board of Directors approved the financial results, revealing a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs17.6 billion, compared to Rs12.7 billion in the same period last year. The company’s standalone profitability also grew by 27% year-on-year, reaching Rs13.3 billion.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs9.3, up from Rs8.3 in the corresponding quarter last year. In line with its earnings growth, the Board announced a first interim cash dividend of Rs7.00 per share (70%) for the period.

Despite challenging market conditions marked by weak farm economics and drought, FFC maintained strong operational performance. Scheduled maintenance activities were carried out at the Goth Machhi and Port Qasim manufacturing facilities during the quarter — a contrast to last year, when no shutdowns were conducted.

Aggregate Urea production during the period was recorded at 629,000 tonnes, while Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) output stood at 168,000 tonnes. FFC’s Urea offtake was 538,000 tonnes, reflecting a 26% year-on-year decline, outperforming the overall industry’s 40% drop.

The company captured 49% of the Urea market, an increase from 45% a year earlier, reflecting strong marketing efforts. FFC also limited its share of the sector’s closing Urea inventory to 16% of approximately 825,000 tonnes.

In the DAP segment, sales — including manufactured and imported products — totaled 88,000 tonnes, solidifying FFC’s leadership with a 63% market share.

Other income during the quarter amounted to Rs7.4 billion, including a dividend income of Rs2.8 billion from Askari Bank Limited, contributing positively to the bottom line.

Looking ahead, FFC reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining operational efficiency, strategic market positioning, and maximizing shareholder value amid an evolving agricultural landscape.