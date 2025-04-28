Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan accelerates right-sizing efforts to meet IMF targets by June 30

Government targets completion of third phase and outlines plans for fourth and fifth phases

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has expedited the implementation of its right-sizing policies to meet targets set for the end of the current fiscal year, June 30, in line with the conditions and objectives set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

According to media reports, the third phase of the right-sizing initiative is nearing completion, with five ministries and divisions selected for restructuring. These include the Ministry of Finance, the Power Division, and the Ministries of Information & Broadcasting, National Heritage & Culture, and Education.

Proposals for the fourth phase, which will involve another set of ministries and divisions, are expected to be finalized within the next week. The selected ministries for this phase include Railways, Communications, Poverty Alleviation, Social Protection, along with the Petroleum Division and the Revenue Division.

Additionally, the government has already begun work on the fifth phase of the right-sizing policy, targeting the Ministries of Planning, Privatisation, and Economic Affairs, as well as the Establishment and Cabinet Divisions.

The federal cabinet had previously approved the proposals for the second phase of right-sizing on January 1, 2025, and the first phase on August 27, 2024. So far, the federal government has abolished a total of 32,070 positions and canceled an additional 7,826 posts under the right-sizing initiative.

