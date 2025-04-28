Riyadh Air CEO says airline will buy Boeing jets if China delivery delays persist

Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas said on Monday that the Saudi startup carrier is prepared to purchase Boeing aircraft originally intended for Chinese airlines if deliveries are disrupted due to escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.

Boeing is currently seeking to reassign dozens of aircraft that have been blocked from delivery to China, recently repatriating a third jet to the U.S. amid a broader standoff that has drawn renewed criticism of Beijing from President Donald Trump. Speaking at the Arabian Travel Market conference, Douglas said Riyadh Air had informed Boeing that it would be willing to take all available aircraft if the situation materializes.

Boeing recently signaled during an analyst call that demand remains strong for available jets in the current tight market. Riyadh Air, backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has been placing major orders with both Boeing and Airbus ahead of its planned launch. The airline ordered 60 narrow-body A321-family jets from Airbus in October and up to 72 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in March 2023.

Douglas indicated that delivery delays from either manufacturer are unlikely to be resolved soon. He also said that Riyadh Air has not experienced any decline in demand for travel to and from Riyadh despite global economic uncertainties. The carrier plans to announce an additional wide-body aircraft order this summer as part of its fleet expansion strategy.

Riyadh Air, aiming to launch operations in the fourth quarter, has hired 500 employees so far and plans to double its workforce to 1,000 over the next 9 to 12 months. Hiring of pilots and cabin crew will continue progressively as new aircraft are delivered.