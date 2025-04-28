Sui Northern Gas profit surges 80% amid higher gas sales

KARACHI:

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (PSX: SNGP) announced a strong financial performance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, posting a 79.65% surge in net profit to Rs18.98 billion, compared to Rs10.56 billion recorded in the previous year.

According to a stock filing on Monday, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) climbed to Rs29.92, up sharply from Rs16.66 a year ago. The board also declared a final cash dividend of Rs7.50 per share, representing 75% of the paid-up capital.

The company’s total revenue increased by 12.24% year-on-year to Rs1.53 trillion, driven primarily by a 27.1% rise in gas sales revenue to Rs1.37 trillion. This robust sales growth offset a 44.3% drop in tariff adjustments during the period.

Gross profit for the year jumped by 29.96% to Rs44.41 billion, aided by improved revenue generation and a sharp 55.4% reduction in other expenses. Meanwhile, other income rose 50.6% to Rs54.64 billion, reflecting the company’s ongoing focus on operational efficiencies and ancillary revenue streams.

Operating profit surged by 57.84% to Rs67.88 billion, despite a 39.7% increase in finance costs to Rs38.04 billion, largely driven by higher interest rates.

Profit before income tax doubled to Rs21.81 billion, up from Rs10.86 billion last year. Although the company’s tax burden rose significantly — with income tax expenses surging 845% — the strong topline and operational growth supported a healthy bottom line.

Following the earnings and dividend announcement, SNGP’s share price gained Rs3.70 or 2.5% to close at Rs151.20 at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), outperforming the broader market.