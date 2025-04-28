Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sui Northern Gas profit surges 80% amid higher gas sales

SNGP shares close higher after strong earnings, dividend announcement

By News Desk

KARACHI:
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (PSX: SNGP) announced a strong financial performance for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, posting a 79.65% surge in net profit to Rs18.98 billion, compared to Rs10.56 billion recorded in the previous year.

According to a stock filing on Monday, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) climbed to Rs29.92, up sharply from Rs16.66 a year ago. The board also declared a final cash dividend of Rs7.50 per share, representing 75% of the paid-up capital.

The company’s total revenue increased by 12.24% year-on-year to Rs1.53 trillion, driven primarily by a 27.1% rise in gas sales revenue to Rs1.37 trillion. This robust sales growth offset a 44.3% drop in tariff adjustments during the period.

Gross profit for the year jumped by 29.96% to Rs44.41 billion, aided by improved revenue generation and a sharp 55.4% reduction in other expenses. Meanwhile, other income rose 50.6% to Rs54.64 billion, reflecting the company’s ongoing focus on operational efficiencies and ancillary revenue streams.

Operating profit surged by 57.84% to Rs67.88 billion, despite a 39.7% increase in finance costs to Rs38.04 billion, largely driven by higher interest rates.

Profit before income tax doubled to Rs21.81 billion, up from Rs10.86 billion last year. Although the company’s tax burden rose significantly — with income tax expenses surging 845% — the strong topline and operational growth supported a healthy bottom line.

Following the earnings and dividend announcement, SNGP’s share price gained Rs3.70 or 2.5% to close at Rs151.20 at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), outperforming the broader market.

Previous article
FFC posts 39% increase in consolidated profit for first quarter 2025
Next article
Mitchell’s reports 69% drop in profit for nine-month period ended March 2025
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.