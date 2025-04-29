Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistani rupee edges up 0.02% against US dollar in inter-bank market

At the close, the local currency settles at 281.02, up by Re0.05 from the previous day’s close of 281.07

By Monitoring Desk

The Pakistani rupee posted a marginal gain against the US dollar on Tuesday, appreciating by 0.02% in the inter-bank market.

At the close, the local currency settled at 281.02, up by Re0.05 from the previous day’s close of 281.07.

Despite the slight recovery, the US dollar struggled to regain ground as investors remained uncertain about the progress of the Sino-U.S. trade talks. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the responsibility for initiating negotiations rested with China, adding to the mixed signals about trade relations between the world’s two largest economies.

While President Donald Trump claimed progress and highlighted talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Beijing denied these assertions.

Oil prices, a significant factor influencing currency movements, fell on Tuesday amid lowered demand growth expectations due to the ongoing trade dispute. Brent crude futures dropped by 59 cents, or 0.9%, to $65.27 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 49 cents, or 0.8%, to $61.56 a barrel.

PVM analyst Tamas Varga noted that the stalled trade negotiations between China and the US were once again raising concerns about economic and demand growth prospects.

According to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll, President Trump’s tariff strategy has created a high risk of a global economic recession in 2025, as China retaliates with its own tariffs, exacerbating the trade war between the top two oil-consuming nations.

Previous article
PSO profit plunges 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9MFY25
Next article
Oil prices dip near two-week low amid US-China trade war concerns
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Customs seizes Rs65 million worth of smuggled foreign cloth

The driver provided a transporter's bill that claimed the cargo was used cloth, booked from Karachi to Lahore

PPL reports PKR21.9bn profit in 3QFY25, down 21% YoY

Power sector circular debt rises to Rs2.396 trillion

CBD Punjab opens tenders worth Rs12 billion for Nawaz Sharif IT City development

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.