Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP to remain closed on May 1 for Labour Day

All banks across the country will be shut for the day, following the federal government’s declaration of a public holiday

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in observance of Labour Day, the central bank announced on Tuesday.

According to an official notification, all banks across the country will be shut for the day, following the federal government’s declaration of a public holiday to mark International Workers’ Day.

Labour Day is commemorated worldwide to honor the historic struggle of workers for fair wages, better working conditions, and regulated working hours. In Pakistan, the day is typically observed with rallies, seminars, and events led by trade unions and labor organizations.

Previous article
SBP warns US tariff risks could disrupt Pakistan’s economic recovery
Next article
PSO profit plunges 42% to Rs10.67bn in 9MFY25
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Customs seizes Rs65 million worth of smuggled foreign cloth

The driver provided a transporter's bill that claimed the cargo was used cloth, booked from Karachi to Lahore

PPL reports PKR21.9bn profit in 3QFY25, down 21% YoY

Power sector circular debt rises to Rs2.396 trillion

CBD Punjab opens tenders worth Rs12 billion for Nawaz Sharif IT City development

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.