SBP to remain closed on May 1 for Labour Day

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, in observance of Labour Day, the central bank announced on Tuesday.

According to an official notification, all banks across the country will be shut for the day, following the federal government’s declaration of a public holiday to mark International Workers’ Day.

Labour Day is commemorated worldwide to honor the historic struggle of workers for fair wages, better working conditions, and regulated working hours. In Pakistan, the day is typically observed with rallies, seminars, and events led by trade unions and labor organizations.