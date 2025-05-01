Apple faces $502 million payout in long-running 4G patent case

Apple has been ordered to pay $502 million to Texas-based Optis Cellular Technology LLC for the use of 4G patents in devices such as iPhones and iPads, following a ruling from London’s Court of Appeal on Thursday.

This decision marks the latest chapter in a long-running legal dispute between the two companies.

Optis sued Apple in 2019, claiming the tech giant had been using its essential patents related to 4G technology without proper compensation. The High Court of London previously ruled in 2023 that Apple should pay $56.43 million, including interest, for both past and future sales.

However, Optis argued that the amount was insufficient and appealed the decision.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal stated that Apple must pay a lump sum of $502 million, excluding interest, for the period spanning from 2013 to 2027. This payment covers a global license for the use of Optis’ patents.

Apple has expressed disappointment with the ruling and plans to appeal the decision. An Apple spokesperson criticized Optis, saying, “Optis makes no products and their sole business is to sue companies using patents they buy.”

The company vowed to continue defending against what it described as “unreasonable payments” sought by Optis.

The ongoing legal battle revolves around the FRAND (fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory) terms under which Optis’ patents can be used.