BoK announces record profit, promotes staff without interviews

PESHAWAR – The Bank of Khyber has announced a record profit of 3.6bn rupees for the year 2024, marking a year of strong financial performance and steady growth. The bank attributed this success to its strategic direction and the consistent commitment of all its employees.

In a move that underscores its recognition for its junior staff, the bank’s management approved annual promotions in the Junior Officer and Officer Grade-III cadres, effective from the 1st of January 2025. These promotions will be granted without interviews, provided the employees meet specific performance benchmarks.

The promotions are part of a broader organisational shift aimed at retaining talent and recognising consistent performers, especially at the junior level where operational excellence often begins.

Under the new policy, staff must have received at least two ‘Good’ ratings and no more than one ‘Satisfactory’ rating in their last three consecutive Performance Evaluation Reports by 31 December 2024 to be considered eligible. This decision, the bank said, recognises the often under-acknowledged contributions of frontline workers who continue to shoulder operational pressures while maintaining high service standards.

“These employees form the backbone of our operations and client interactions,” the bank stated, adding that the move reflects its broader strategy to promote staff well-being and reward meritorious service.

The Bank of Khyber has managed to maintain a stable trajectory, recording the highest annual profit in its history. “We remain committed to creating a workplace culture that values growth, equity, and motivation,” said the bank, as it congratulated the promoted staff and shared a list of the names internally.