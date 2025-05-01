Bureaucratic hurdles, internal rifts jeopardising future of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee: report

Bureaucratic decisions and internal conflicts within the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) are jeopardising the future of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), the country’s premier institution for cotton research and development, The Express Tribune reported.

Despite having 752 approved positions, the PCCC currently operates with only 204 staff, far below the government’s prescribed staffing ratio.

Over the past few months, multiple right-sizing meetings have taken place within the Ministry of National Food Security and Research. The latest, held on March 21 and chaired by Federal Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, confirmed that the PCCC’s staffing levels were already significantly below target, with no further cuts necessary.

Chaudhry instructed that a summary be sent to the right-sizing committee to maintain current staffing levels, but more than a month later, no action has been taken.

On March 24, Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) President Khwaja Mehboobur Rehman wrote to Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, expressing concerns about the PCCC’s future.

In response, the MNFSR assured Rehman on April 15 that no dismissals would occur. However, a contradictory notification issued on April 28 to the PCCC vice president seems to go against this assurance.

The notification, regarding the implementation of the Cabinet Division’s decision on right-sizing, demands revised lists for 50% of officers and officials, undermining the earlier resolution.

This new directive could further destabilise the PCCC, which is already struggling with limited resources. Additionally, the recent appointment of Dr. Khadim Hussain, a probationary grade-19 deputy food commissioner, as CEO of the PCCC has raised alarms.

Dr. Hussain’s appointment to a grade-20 position, sidelining the experienced Vice President Dr. Yusuf Zafar, is troubling. The CEO position itself has never been permanently filled, and the terms of reference for the post have remained pending since 2012.

The PCCC board, according to sources, does not have the authority to appoint a CEO, as that power lies with the Cabinet Division. The assignment of additional responsibilities to a probationary officer, especially for a crucial national research body, raises questions about the credibility and future of the institution.

At an April 22 meeting of the PCCC governing board, the MNFSR proposed granting interim administrative powers to the new CEO for up to five weeks to manage urgent administrative tasks, such as processing salaries and pension payments.

However, insiders warn that these powers may be used to justify large-scale layoffs, potentially affecting up to 50% of the workforce. The appointment and the subsequent actions appear to be part of a broader bureaucratic strategy to downsize the PCCC, but the full implications have not been properly communicated to the governing board, violating principles of transparency.

As the cotton sector continues to face challenges, these bureaucratic interferences threaten to undermine national efforts to revive and strengthen cotton research and agricultural development in Pakistan.

The lack of transparency, combined with inconsistent decision-making, leaves the PCCC in a precarious position, further hindering its ability to contribute to the country’s economic growth.