Dr. Muhammad Adeel Zaffar appointed Dean of SDSB at LUMS



LAHORE: The Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has announced the appointment of Dr. Muhammad Adeel Zaffar as its new Dean, effective July 1, 2025.

Dr. Zaffar currently serves as Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Executive Education at SDSB, where he has played a central role in advancing executive learning and strategic initiatives. He holds a PhD in Information Technology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, with a specialisation in Business Information Systems and Operations Management.

His research spans decision support systems, innovation and technology diffusion, and the influence of social networks on information systems strategy and adoption.

The school extended its gratitude to outgoing Dean Dr. Fazal Jawad Seyyed for his leadership, under which SDSB strengthened its position as one of the region’s top business schools.

In a statement, LUMS expressed confidence in Dr. Zaffar’s ability to steer the institution into its next phase of “impact, innovation, and excellence.”