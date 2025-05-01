Sign inSubscribe
Education

Dr. Muhammad Adeel Zaffar appointed Dean of SDSB at LUMS

Leadership transition at LUMS' business school

By News Desk


LAHORE: The Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has announced the appointment of Dr. Muhammad Adeel Zaffar as its new Dean, effective July 1, 2025.

Dr. Zaffar currently serves as Associate Professor and Associate Dean of Executive Education at SDSB, where he has played a central role in advancing executive learning and strategic initiatives. He holds a PhD in Information Technology from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, with a specialisation in Business Information Systems and Operations Management.

His research spans decision support systems, innovation and technology diffusion, and the influence of social networks on information systems strategy and adoption.

The school extended its gratitude to outgoing Dean Dr. Fazal Jawad Seyyed for his leadership, under which SDSB strengthened its position as one of the region’s top business schools.

In a statement, LUMS expressed confidence in Dr. Zaffar’s ability to steer the institution into its next phase of “impact, innovation, and excellence.”

Previous article
Pakistan to build South Asia’s longest river bridge in Sindh
Next article
Pakistani firm launches AI system to automate cross-border trade
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.