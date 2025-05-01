Google aims to bring Gemini AI to Apple devices by mid-2025

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Wednesday that the company hopes to reach an agreement with Apple by mid-2025 to integrate its Gemini AI technology into future iPhones.

The partnership would see Gemini AI features embedded within Apple Intelligence, Apple’s own suite of artificial intelligence tools.

Pichai made the remarks while testifying in an ongoing antitrust trial where the U.S. Department of Justice is challenging Google’s dominant position in the search and advertising markets. The DOJ is targeting Google’s deals with companies such as Apple, Samsung, AT&T, and Verizon that have helped it remain the default search engine on most mobile devices.

While no agreement with Apple currently exists, Pichai said he had discussed the possibility with Apple CEO Tim Cook last year. He also stated that Google is planning to test advertisements within the Gemini AI app.

The case could reshape the digital landscape. Regulators are proposing sweeping remedies that include forcing Google to sell its Chrome web browser, banning it from paying for default search placement, and requiring it to share search data with competitors.

Pichai argued that such measures would harm innovation. He said provisions requiring Google to share its search index and query data amount to a “defacto divestiture” of its intellectual property.

“It would be trivial to reverse engineer and effectively build Google search from the outside,” he warned.

Google has said it will appeal if the judge rules in favor of the proposed remedies. The final decision from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta could have far-reaching consequences for the company and the broader tech industry.