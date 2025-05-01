Sign inSubscribe
Tech

Google aims to bring Gemini AI to Apple devices by mid-2025

Google plans to test advertisements within the Gemini AI app

By Monitoring Desk

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Wednesday that the company hopes to reach an agreement with Apple by mid-2025 to integrate its Gemini AI technology into future iPhones.

The partnership would see Gemini AI features embedded within Apple Intelligence, Apple’s own suite of artificial intelligence tools.

Pichai made the remarks while testifying in an ongoing antitrust trial where the U.S. Department of Justice is challenging Google’s dominant position in the search and advertising markets. The DOJ is targeting Google’s deals with companies such as Apple, Samsung, AT&T, and Verizon that have helped it remain the default search engine on most mobile devices.

While no agreement with Apple currently exists, Pichai said he had discussed the possibility with Apple CEO Tim Cook last year. He also stated that Google is planning to test advertisements within the Gemini AI app.

The case could reshape the digital landscape. Regulators are proposing sweeping remedies that include forcing Google to sell its Chrome web browser, banning it from paying for default search placement, and requiring it to share search data with competitors.

Pichai argued that such measures would harm innovation. He said provisions requiring Google to share its search index and query data amount to a “defacto divestiture” of its intellectual property.

“It would be trivial to reverse engineer and effectively build Google search from the outside,” he warned.

Google has said it will appeal if the judge rules in favor of the proposed remedies. The final decision from U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta could have far-reaching consequences for the company and the broader tech industry.

Previous article
Courts dismiss Zia Chishti’s challenges to TRG board freeze
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Aviation

India closes airspace to Pakistan airlines as tensions rise

Impact on Pakistan's airlines is expected to be smaller than on India's, as only PIA uses Indian airspace for flights to Kuala Lumpur; ban will be in effect from April 30 to May 23

Kia Picanto price increased by Rs90,000 from May 1, 2025

Nepra transfers transmission licence from NTDC to new Independent System and Market Operator

Bureaucratic hurdles, internal rifts jeopardising future of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee: report

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.