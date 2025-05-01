Justice Mandokhail urges formal recognition of mining sector to protect workers and boost economy

Supreme Court Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail has called on the government to formally recognize mining as an industry, citing the harsh conditions faced by workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Speaking at a national conference titled “Workers and Employers in 2025: Navigating Change with Harmony”—organized by the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO)—Justice Mandokhail stressed that employers and workers are equal under law and Islamic principles.

He expressed concern over the absence of legal protections for mine workers and urged reforms to ensure their welfare. “A judge must follow the law, but justice is not limited to the courts. Every individual is responsible for ensuring justice in their actions,” he said. He also emphasized the right to association under Article 17 of the Constitution and encouraged labour unions to work in harmony with employers.

Pakistan’s mineral sector contributes just 3.2% to GDP, despite Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s repeated claims that the country’s untapped mineral wealth—valued in the trillions of dollars—could enable it to move away from dependence on international lenders like the IMF.

Justice Jawad Hassan of the Lahore High Court highlighted the strength of Pakistan’s labour legislation, noting its roots in the 1969 Industrial Relations Ordinance and the ratification of nearly all 48 international labour conventions. Justice (Retd.) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, NIRC Chairman, stressed that safeguarding worker rights is key to keeping the national industry on track.

Barrister Dr. Zafarullah Khan cited Islamic teachings that recognize lawful, hard-earned income as a form of worship. “Islam replaced slavery-based systems with principles of liberty and dignity,” he said.

The conference included remarks from public sector executives and labour leaders, who discussed the need for stronger labour-employer cooperation.

Justice Mandokhail’s call comes amid broader efforts to reform Pakistan’s economy. Formalizing and regulating the mining sector could not only improve worker safety but also help the country unlock its economic potential and reduce reliance on foreign aid.