Kia Picanto price increased by Rs90,000 from May 1, 2025

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has announced a price hike for its Kia Picanto model, with the new ex-factory price set to rise by Rs90,000.

According to an official notification, the revised ex-factory price of the Kia Picanto (AT) will be Rs3,940,000, up from the existing price of Rs3,850,000, starting May 1, 2025.

The revised price will apply to all new customer orders placed from May 1, 2025. However, customers who have booked their Picanto before May 1, 2025, and made full payment by April 30, 2025, will be invoiced at the existing price of Rs3,850,000.

LMC clarified that the price increase is a result of evolving market conditions and their ongoing efforts to offer exceptional value while maintaining high-quality standards.

The company also said that the revised prices exclude freight and insurance charges, and any new taxes or duties imposed by the government at the time of delivery will be borne by the customer.