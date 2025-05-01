Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Kia Picanto price increased by Rs90,000 from May 1, 2025

New price of Kia Picanto (AT) set at Rs3,940,000; customers who book and pay by April 30 will receive the car at the old price of Rs3,850,000

By News Desk

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has announced a price hike for its Kia Picanto model, with the new ex-factory price set to rise by Rs90,000. 

According to an official notification, the revised ex-factory price of the Kia Picanto (AT) will be Rs3,940,000, up from the existing price of Rs3,850,000, starting May 1, 2025. 

Facebook/Kia Motors Pakistan

The revised price will apply to all new customer orders placed from May 1, 2025. However, customers who have booked their Picanto before May 1, 2025, and made full payment by April 30, 2025, will be invoiced at the existing price of Rs3,850,000.

LMC clarified that the price increase is a result of evolving market conditions and their ongoing efforts to offer exceptional value while maintaining high-quality standards. 

The company also said that the revised prices exclude freight and insurance charges, and any new taxes or duties imposed by the government at the time of delivery will be borne by the customer.

On Wednesday, Kia Motor Pakistan announced a price reduction for its Sportage L lineup. Effective from May 1, 2025, the company has reduced the ex-factory prices of the Sportage L models as part of a limited-time offer available on a first-come, first-serve basis while stocks last.

The new prices are as follows:

  • Sportage L HEV: Reduced from Rs 12,850,000 to Rs 10,999,000

  • Sportage L FWD: Reduced from Rs 11,825,000 to Rs 9,999,000

  • Sportage L Alpha: Reduced from Rs 9,499,000 to Rs 8,499,000

