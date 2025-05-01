Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan imports $468.248 million worth of tea in first nine months of FY2024-25

Overall food imports dip, while select commodity imports like soybeans and palm oil rise

By News Desk

Tea imports into Pakistan during the first nine months of the current fiscal year decreased by 5.45%, amounting to over 184,663 metric tons valued at $468.248 million, compared to 199,512 metric tons worth $495.217 million in the same period last year, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In addition to tea, overall food commodity imports also saw a decline, dropping from $6.290 billion to $6.118 billion during July to March 2024-25. 

However, the country’s sugar imports fell by 1.75%, with 2,673 metric tons valued at $2.627 million imported, down from 2,794 metric tons worth $2.674 million in the previous year.

Despite the overall drop in food imports, several categories saw significant growth. The import of dry fruits and nuts surged by 116.86%, reaching $123.317 million, compared to $56.864 million during the same period last year. Spices imports also grew by 29.11%, totaling $171.496 million, up from $132.826 million last year.

Soybean imports saw a notable increase of 116.37%, totaling $251.137 million, compared to $116.070 million during the same period last year. Similarly, palm oil imports rose by 23.42%, reaching $2.572 billion, up from $2.084 billion in the previous year.

On the export side, food commodity exports from Pakistan increased by 1.62%, with $5.749 billion worth of food exports during July-March 2024-25, compared to $5.658 billion in the same period of the previous year.

News Desk
News Desk

