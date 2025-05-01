Pakistan to build South Asia’s longest river bridge in Sindh

Pakistan is constructing what will be the longest river bridge in South Asia — the 12.5-kilometre Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge — with completion targeted for 2028 at a cost of Rs30.5 billion, according to a senior Sindh government official.

“This is going to be the longest river bridge in the entire South Asian region,” said Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, during a meeting with members of the business community on Thursday.

Qamar said the project has been under full-scale construction for two years and aims to drastically cut river crossing times from 2.5 hours to just 15 minutes. Located at a key junction connecting Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, the bridge is expected to transform regional connectivity and bring economic uplift.

He noted that the project will also help mitigate law and order issues, including kidnapping for ransom, in the remote katcha areas along the river. While Ghotki has seen improvements in infrastructure and industrial activity, Kandhkot has lagged behind, Qamar added. “The bridge will generate employment opportunities and improve livelihoods in Kandhkot.”

The meeting also showcased a portfolio of public-private partnership projects worth over Rs616 billion, spanning sectors such as roads, special economic zones, education, and healthcare. Attendees included MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Karachi Chamber leader Zubair Motiwala, stockbroker Arif Habib, and other leading businessmen.