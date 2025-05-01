Sign inSubscribe
Smuggled smartphones worth Rs27m seized from Quetta-bound bus

Empty vehicle with hidden compartments intercepted at Karachi’s Moachko checkpoint

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Customs Enforcement Karachi has seized smuggled smartphones worth over Rs17.2 million from a passenger bus arriving from Quetta, Balochistan, bringing the total value of confiscated goods including the vehicle to Rs27.2 million.

Acting on intelligence, customs officials intercepted a suspicious bus (registration number BVA-355) on the RCD Highway at the Moachko checkpoint. Though the vehicle was marked for passenger transport, it was found empty. The driver claimed a technical fault had caused passengers to be transferred to another vehicle, but customs personnel, unconvinced, proceeded to inspect the bus thoroughly.

Their search uncovered specially built secret compartments in the floor, roof, and side panels of the bus, concealing 351 high-end smartphones. The phones alone were valued at over Rs17.2 million, while the bus was estimated to be worth Rs10 million. Both were taken into custody.

Customs authorities said further investigation is underway to identify those behind the attempted smuggling operation.

Monitoring Desk
