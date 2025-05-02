Sign inSubscribe
KPRA collects Rs 41.9 Billion in first ten months of FY25

Achieves 40% YoY revenue growth, Rs 12 billion higher than the same period last year

By Aziz Buneri
KPRA

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has collected Rs41.9 billion in the first ten months of fiscal year 2024-25, marking a 40% increase compared to the same period last year. This surge reflects a substantial rise of Rs12 billion over the Rs29.9 billion collected during July-April 2023-24.  

According to figures released by the KPRA’s media wing on Friday, the authority generated Rs32.4 billion through the Sales Tax on Services and Rs9.51 billion via the Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC). In the corresponding period last year, collections stood at Rs25.5 billion and Rs4.38 billion respectively, reflecting a 27% growth in Sales Tax on Services and a remarkable 117% surge in IDC revenue.

KPRA Director General Fouzia Iqbal lauded the performance of her team, crediting the impressive growth to their dedication and strategic planning.

“With the same level of commitment and our strategic approach, I am confident we will surpass this year’s target with good margins,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude to taxpayers for their trust, confidence, and cooperation, which have played a crucial role in KPRA’s achievements. Additionally, she acknowledged the support and guidance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Advisor to the CM on Finance Muzzammil Aslam, emphasizing that their leadership has been instrumental in implementing effective strategies and driving KPRA toward its goals.

Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

