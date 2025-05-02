Mexico to gradually cut work week to 40 hours by 2030

Mexico’s government plans to gradually reduce the standard work week to 40 hours, with full implementation expected by January 2030. Labor and Social Security Minister Marath Bolanos announced the move on Thursday, emphasizing that the transition will be gradual.

Bolanos revealed that the ministry will host a series of forums across the country from June to July to gather input and shape the proposal for the transition. Currently, Mexico’s work week is set at 48 hours.

Efforts to shorten the work week have faced delays. A bill introduced in 2023 to reduce the work week to 40 hours encountered resistance in Congress, and the legislation was delayed once more in 2024. The proposal has yet to be approved by Congress.

This initiative is part of the broader labor reform agenda under President Claudia Sheinbaum, aimed at improving work-life balance and aligning with international labor standards.