Sign inSubscribe
World Business News

Mexico to gradually cut work week to 40 hours by 2030

Currently, Mexico's work week is set at 48 hours

By Monitoring Desk

Mexico’s government plans to gradually reduce the standard work week to 40 hours, with full implementation expected by January 2030. Labor and Social Security Minister Marath Bolanos announced the move on Thursday, emphasizing that the transition will be gradual.

Bolanos revealed that the ministry will host a series of forums across the country from June to July to gather input and shape the proposal for the transition. Currently, Mexico’s work week is set at 48 hours.

Efforts to shorten the work week have faced delays. A bill introduced in 2023 to reduce the work week to 40 hours encountered resistance in Congress, and the legislation was delayed once more in 2024. The proposal has yet to be approved by Congress.

This initiative is part of the broader labor reform agenda under President Claudia Sheinbaum, aimed at improving work-life balance and aligning with international labor standards.

Previous article
Spotify app update allows external link for purchases in US, bypassing Apple
Next article
Oil prices fall as traders adjust ahead of OPEC+ meeting and U.S.-China trade talks
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World Business News

UN reports global food prices rose in April

The FAO Food Price Index rises to 128.3 in April, up 1% from 127.1 in March, 7.6% higher year-on-year, and 20% below the March 2022 peak

Google to argue against ad tech breakup in U.S. antitrust hearing

TikTok fined €530 million by EU over data transfers to China

India’s central bank assigns monetary policy portfolio to Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.