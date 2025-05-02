Nestlé Pakistan expands clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project to Askole , Zero Point near K2

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step toward promoting sustainable tourism and environmental conservation, Nestlé Pakistan has expanded its Clean Gilgit-Baltistan Project (CGBP) to the remote region of Askole – Zero Point, situated near the base of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain. The initiative aims to manage and recycle 40,000 kilograms of plastic waste annually generated in the area.

As per a statement issued by Nestle, as part of the expansion, Nestlé Pakistan donated a compressing and baling machine to the Central Karakoram National Park (CKNP), which will help process various types of plastic and paper waste. The machine will compress collected waste into bales, which will then be transported downstream for recycling in collaboration with the Gilgit-Baltistan Waste Management Company (GBWMC).

Raja Nasir, Minister for Planning, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, lauded Nestlé’s commitment to environmental sustainability, stating: “We are delighted by Nestlé’s efforts for a waste-free future in Askole, a fragile site near the vital glaciers of Baltoro and Biafo—gateways to the world’s highest peaks and key launchpads for mountaineering expeditions.”

Jason Avanceña, CEO of Nestlé Pakistan, reaffirmed the company’s environmental vision: “We are accelerating actions to reduce the environmental impact of packaging waste. Our vision is that none of our packaging ends up in landfills or pollutes oceans, lakes, or rivers.” He emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving sustainable waste management solutions.

Sheikh Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at Nestlé Pakistan, noted that this initiative builds on the company’s earlier successes under the CGBP. “We previously installed three baling machines in Gilgit, Hunza, and Skardu, along with a sorting machine in partnership with EPA-GB and GBWMC. Over the past five years, these facilities have enabled the management of over 6,800 tons of plastic packaging waste in the region.”

Nestlé Pakistan has also installed 225 benches and more than 100 waste bins made from recycled plastic at 16 tourist hotspots across Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Shigar, and Kharmang. Additionally, the company has distributed 15,000 reusable bags to promote sustainable practices among local communities.

Commissioner Baltistan Kamal Khan praised the expansion of the project to Askole – Zero Point and emphasized the need for greater public awareness to preserve the natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan. Deputy Commissioner Shigar Wali Ullah Fallahi and senior officials from CKNP were also present at the ceremony.

Askole, a small settlement in Shigar district at nearly 10,000 feet above sea level, serves as a critical hub for climbers heading to K2, Gasherbrum I, and other major peaks. Nestlé’s initiative is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—specifically Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals—underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainable environmental practices in ecologically sensitive areas.