SBP reserves inch up to $10.21 billion after last week’s sharp dip

Minor $9 million uptick offers slight relief following a $367 million fall that pushed reserves to a seven-month low

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves posted a marginal recovery this week, with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reporting a $9 million increase. As of April 25, the central bank’s reserves stood at $10.21 billion, according to data released on Thursday.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country amounted to $15.25 billion, while net reserves with commercial banks were recorded at $5.04 billion.

The SBP did not offer any specific explanation for the slight improvement in its holdings.

“During the week ended on 25-Apr-2025, SBP reserves increased by US$ 9 million to US$ 10,214.4 million,” the central bank said in a brief statement.

This minor increase follows a steep decline of $367 million the previous week, which had brought SBP’s reserves down to their lowest level in seven months.

