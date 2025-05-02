Spotify app update allows external link for purchases in US, bypassing Apple

Spotify has submitted an update to its app on Thursday, allowing users to purchase subscriptions through an external link, in compliance with a U.S. court ruling requiring Apple to allow greater competition for app downloads.

The Swedish streaming giant informed Apple in a letter that the update, which modifies its U.S. app, adheres to a ruling from U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who said Apple must stop charging its commission on off-app purchases. The judge found that Apple failed to comply with a previous order stemming from an antitrust lawsuit filed by “Fortnite” creator Epic Games.

Spotify criticized Apple’s delay in implementing the ruling, calling it “absurd” that these changes had not been made earlier, despite the court’s order being issued four years ago.

Apple expressed its disagreement with the ruling but confirmed it would comply, while also stating its intention to appeal. The two companies have been in an ongoing battle over Apple’s App Store policies, which Spotify argues harm its business by restricting competition.

This update follows Spotify’s earlier move in August 2024 to include pricing information for its plans in the European Union, after Apple initially blocked the feature.

Separately, Apple announced it would reduce its share buyback program by $10 billion, with CEO Tim Cook noting that tariffs could add approximately $900 million in additional costs during the current quarter.