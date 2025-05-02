Sign inSubscribe
Trump repeats demand for rate cuts, says ‘no inflation’ present

The Federal Reserve keeps its benchmark interest rate at 4.25–4.50% as it aims to bring inflation down to its 2% target

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday described the nation’s economy as being in a “transition stage” and repeated his call for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

The remarks came after the latest jobs report showed continued labor market strength.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump emphasized the country was “just getting started,” pointing to robust employment figures and his administration’s trade policy. “NO INFLATION, THE FED SHOULD LOWER ITS RATE!!!” he wrote.

The U.S. added 177,000 jobs in April, slightly down from March’s revised 185,000 figure but stronger than the recent monthly average. The unemployment rate held steady at 4.2%, remaining near historic lows.

Sectors including healthcare, transportation and warehousing, finance, and social assistance saw job gains.

However, federal government employment declined by 9,000 in April. Since Trump resumed office in January, federal jobs have dropped by 26,000, driven by cost-cutting measures and workforce reductions. The administration is currently facing legal challenges over attempts to lay off tens of thousands of federal workers.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2% to $36.06 in April, according to the Labor Department.

The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25–4.50% as it continues efforts to bring inflation down to its 2% target. Trump has been vocal in criticizing the Fed’s approach and recently took indirect aim at Fed Chair Jerome Powell during a rally, claiming he knows more about interest rates.

Trump’s renewed push for lower rates follows broader efforts to reshape U.S. economic policy through workforce reductions and aggressive trade stances, as the administration prepares for continued economic reforms.

