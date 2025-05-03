Customs seizes 14,000kg of donkey hides destined for China in major smuggling bust

Pakistan Customs Enforcement personnel intercepted a large-scale smuggling operation on Friday, seizing 14,000 kilograms of donkey hides hidden under the guise of leather products. The hides, which were set to be exported to China, have an estimated value of Rs80 million.

Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesperson for Customs, confirmed that the Enforcement Collectorate Karachi, which plays a key role in combating smuggling, foiled the operation. The suspicious shipment was flagged by the Risk Management Profiling System at Karachi’s South Asia Pakistan Port Terminal (SAPT), where it was found to contain 285 packages marked as leather products.

The container, numbered SEGU-3154225, had been cleared through the Green Channel for export by the Customs Export Collectorate but was later transferred to the Anti-Smuggling Department for further inspection.

Upon inspection, Customs officers discovered the shipment was not leather, but donkey hides. The seized hides have been moved to the Anti-Smuggling Organization’s warehouse, and a formal case has been filed against the exporter under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

Moinuddin Wani, Collector of Customs Enforcement Karachi, commended the officers and staff involved in the successful operation, highlighting their vigilance in curbing illegal trade.