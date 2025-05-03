FBR extends deadline for electronic integration of sales tax system by one month

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a one-month extension for corporate and non-corporate sales tax taxpayers to electronically integrate their systems with the customs computerized platform.

The new deadline now allows corporate taxpayers until June 1, 2025, and non-corporate taxpayers until July 1, 2025, to complete the required integration process.

This extension follows a recent directive from the FBR to various tax offices, including Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs).

The order emphasizes the need for taxpayers to electronically transmit invoices through the computerized system, as per Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The original deadline set by the FBR was May 1, 2025, for corporate taxpayers, while non-corporate taxpayers were required to integrate by June 1, 2025.

The new timeline gives businesses additional time to comply with the integration requirements, which are part of ongoing efforts to streamline tax collection and improve revenue systems.