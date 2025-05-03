Sign inSubscribe
India bans imports from Pakistan amid tension over tourist killings

Directorate General of Foreign Trade says the ban will take effect immediately

By Reuters

NEW DELHI: India said it has banned the import of goods originating from or transiting via Pakistan as diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations flared in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in disputed Kashmir region.

India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade in a notification said the ban will take effect immediately.

“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy,” it said.

Suspected militants killed at least 26 tourists in last week’s attack on a mountain destination in the Pahalgam area of the occupied Kashmir valley.

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region is claimed by both India and Pakistan, and has been the site of multiple wars, insurgency and diplomatic standoffs.

India has blamed Pakistan for involvement in the attack, which Islamabad denies. Pakistan said it has “credible intelligence” that India intends to launch military action.

Pakistan also announced retaliatory measures that have included halting all border trade, closing its airspace to Indian carriers and expelling Indian diplomats.

It has also warned that any attempt to prevent the flow of river water promised under a decades-old treaty between the two nations would be considered an act of war.

Trade between the two nations has dwindled over the last few years.

