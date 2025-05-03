MG Pakistan rolls out free 7kW charger for all HS PHEV owners – new and existing

In a commendable move for the local market, MG Motors Pakistan has announced that all owners of the MG HS PHEV—both new buyers and existing customers—will receive a free 7kW home fast charger as part of a nationwide upgrade initiative.

The announcement comes as part of MG’s broader push to support Pakistan’s transition to cleaner mobility, and it marks one of the first times an automaker in the country has extended such a high-value offer retroactively to existing customers. The 7kW charger promises faster, smarter, and more efficient charging, addressing one of the key concerns for hybrid and EV buyers in the country: reliable home charging infrastructure.

This move puts MG a step ahead of other players in the EV space. A similar gesture was seen earlier from global rival BYD for its Atto 3 in Pakistan, where it offered a smaller 7kW AC charger to early customers whose deliveries were delayed in the first quarter of this year—however that offer was limited in scope as it only applied to costumers who had paid for the Atto 3 and were yet to receive it and not retroactively applied to all buyers.

The MG HS PHEV, priced at Rs 9,699,000, features over 50KM of pure EV range, a 16.6kWh battery (the largest among locally available hybrids), and new styling options including Monaco Blue interiors. With its charger upgrade, MG is not only improving ownership experience but also setting a new precedent for after-sales value and customer satisfaction in Pakistan’s evolving hybrid market.