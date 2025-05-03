Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Railways to install ATMs and open luxury saloons to the public

ATM machines to be placed at major stations, while luxury saloons are now available for public booking

By News Desk

Pakistan Railways has revealed plans to install ATMs from various commercial banks at major railway stations across the country, aiming to offer passengers convenient access to financial services while traveling.

The initiative will begin at key stations and expand to ensure that more stations nationwide are equipped with these facilities.

In another significant move, the government has decided to open five luxury railway saloons to the public.

Previously reserved for high-ranking officials, the saloons are now available for general booking, as announced by Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi. This decision, which was made under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, marks a shift in Pakistan Railways’ long-standing policy.

The saloons, which offer premium services, will be available for booking at fares that are expected to remain “highly affordable,” according to railway officials. These changes are part of ongoing efforts to improve passenger experience and accessibility on Pakistan Railways.

